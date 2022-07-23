Describe five physical methods of microbial control.
Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?
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Key Concepts
Cell Wall Structure of Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacteria
Role of the Outer Membrane in Gram-Negative Bacteria
Heat Denaturation of Proteins and Membrane Integrity
Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?
The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:
a. A detergent
b. An antiseptic
c. Sanitization techniques
d. All of the above
Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?
The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?
a. Bacillus stearothermophilus
b. Salmonella enterica
c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
d. Staphylococcus aureus
Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?
a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage
b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting
c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist
d. All of the above are correct