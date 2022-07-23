Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 5
Chapter 9, Problem 5

Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structural differences between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, focusing on their cell wall composition.
Recall that Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer, which provides rigidity and protection against environmental stresses such as heat.
Note that Gram-negative bacteria have a thinner peptidoglycan layer but possess an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides, which is less protective against heat.
Analyze how the thick peptidoglycan layer in Gram-positive bacteria acts as a thermal barrier, helping to maintain cell integrity under heat stress.
Conclude that the thinner peptidoglycan layer and the presence of the outer membrane in Gram-negative bacteria make them more vulnerable to heat-induced damage, leading to higher susceptibility.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Wall Structure of Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacteria

Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer that provides structural strength and protection, while Gram-negative bacteria have a thinner peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane. This difference affects their resilience to environmental stresses like heat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls

Role of the Outer Membrane in Gram-Negative Bacteria

The outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria contains lipopolysaccharides and acts as a barrier to certain substances, but it is more sensitive to heat damage. Heat can disrupt this membrane, making Gram-negative bacteria more vulnerable compared to Gram-positive bacteria.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
The Outer Membrane

Heat Denaturation of Proteins and Membrane Integrity

Heat causes proteins to denature and membranes to lose integrity, leading to cell death. Since Gram-negative bacteria have a more complex and delicate outer membrane, heat-induced damage compromises their survival more readily than the robust cell wall of Gram-positive bacteria.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:00
Denatured Proteins & Chaperones
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe five physical methods of microbial control.

1320
views
Textbook Question

Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?

729
views
Textbook Question

The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:

a. A detergent

b. An antiseptic

c. Sanitization techniques

d. All of the above

941
views
Textbook Question

Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?

784
views
Textbook Question

The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?

a. Bacillus stearothermophilus

b. Salmonella enterica

c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis

d. Staphylococcus aureus

887
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?

a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage

b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting

c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist

d. All of the above are correct

745
views