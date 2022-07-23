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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 9
Chapter 9, Problem 9

The preservation of beef jerky from microbial growth relies on which method of microbial control?
a. Filtration
b. Lyophilization
c. Desiccation
d. Radiation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question asks which method of microbial control is used to preserve beef jerky by preventing microbial growth.
Recall the definitions of each method: Filtration removes microbes by physically filtering them out, lyophilization is freeze-drying to preserve materials, desiccation is drying to remove water, and radiation uses energy to kill microbes.
Consider the nature of beef jerky: It is a dried meat product where moisture is removed to inhibit microbial growth.
Match the preservation method to beef jerky: Since beef jerky is preserved by removing water to prevent microbial growth, the method involved is desiccation.
Conclude that the correct microbial control method for preserving beef jerky is desiccation, which inhibits microbial growth by reducing water availability.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Desiccation

Desiccation is the process of removing moisture from a substance, which inhibits microbial growth because most microbes require water to survive and reproduce. In food preservation, drying methods like those used in beef jerky reduce water activity, effectively preventing spoilage and pathogen proliferation.
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Microbial Growth Requirements

Microorganisms need certain conditions to grow, including moisture, nutrients, and suitable temperature. By altering these factors, such as reducing water availability through drying, microbial growth can be controlled or stopped, which is essential in food preservation techniques.
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Methods of Microbial Control

Microbial control methods include physical and chemical techniques like filtration, lyophilization (freeze-drying), desiccation, and radiation. Each method targets microbes differently; understanding these helps identify which is appropriate for preserving specific foods like beef jerky.
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