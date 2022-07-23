Textbook Question
What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?
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What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?
Which of the following types of radiation is more widely used as an antimicrobial technique?
a. Electron beams
b. Visible light waves
c. Radio waves
d. Microwaves
Which of the following items functions most like an autoclave?
a. Boiling pan
b. Incinerator
c. Microwave oven
d. Pressure cooker
Defend the following statement: “Pasteurization is not sterilization.”
Compare and contrast the action of alcohols, halogens, and oxidizing agents in controlling microbial growth.
Compare and contrast desiccation and lyophilization.