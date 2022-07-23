Compare and contrast desiccation and lyophilization.

Textbook Question
Which of the following substances would most effectively inhibit anaerobes?
a. Phenol
b. Silver
c. Ethanol
d. Hydrogen peroxide
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Which of the following substances would most effectively inhibit anaerobes?
a. Phenol
b. Silver
c. Ethanol
d. Hydrogen peroxide
Which of the following types of radiation is more widely used as an antimicrobial technique?
a. Electron beams
b. Visible light waves
c. Radio waves
d. Microwaves
The preservation of beef jerky from microbial growth relies on which method of microbial control?
a. Filtration
b. Lyophilization
c. Desiccation
d. Radiation
Which of the following items functions most like an autoclave?
a. Boiling pan
b. Incinerator
c. Microwave oven
d. Pressure cooker
Defend the following statement: “Pasteurization is not sterilization.”
Compare and contrast the action of alcohols, halogens, and oxidizing agents in controlling microbial growth.