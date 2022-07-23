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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 10
Chapter 9, Problem 10

Which of the following types of radiation is more widely used as an antimicrobial technique?
a. Electron beams
b. Visible light waves
c. Radio waves
d. Microwaves

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of radiation listed and their general uses in antimicrobial techniques. Electron beams, visible light waves, radio waves, and microwaves all represent different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum with varying energy levels and penetration abilities.
Step 2: Recall that antimicrobial radiation techniques rely on the ability to damage microbial DNA or cellular components effectively. High-energy radiation such as electron beams and ultraviolet light are known for their germicidal properties.
Step 3: Evaluate each option: Electron beams are high-energy particles used for sterilization in medical and food industries; visible light waves generally do not have enough energy to kill microbes effectively; radio waves have low energy and are not typically used for antimicrobial purposes; microwaves generate heat but are not primarily used as a direct antimicrobial radiation technique.
Step 4: Identify that electron beams are widely used in sterilization processes because they can penetrate materials and effectively kill microorganisms without leaving residues, making them a preferred antimicrobial radiation method.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, electron beams are the most widely used type of radiation for antimicrobial purposes due to their effectiveness and practical applications.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Radiation Used in Microbial Control

Different types of radiation, such as ionizing and non-ionizing radiation, are used to control microbial growth. Ionizing radiation (e.g., electron beams) can damage microbial DNA directly, leading to cell death, while non-ionizing radiation (e.g., UV light) causes DNA damage through thymine dimers. Understanding these types helps identify which radiation is effective as an antimicrobial technique.
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Electron Beams as an Antimicrobial Technique

Electron beams are a form of ionizing radiation that penetrate microbial cells and cause lethal DNA damage. They are widely used for sterilizing medical equipment, food products, and pharmaceuticals because they are effective, fast, and leave no residue. Their high energy makes them a preferred antimicrobial method in various industries.
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Limitations of Other Radiation Types in Microbial Control

Visible light, radio waves, and microwaves have limited antimicrobial effects. Visible light lacks sufficient energy to damage DNA, radio waves are non-ionizing and mainly cause heating without direct DNA damage, and microwaves primarily kill microbes by heat rather than radiation effects. These limitations reduce their use as primary antimicrobial techniques.
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Related Practice
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