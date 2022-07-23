Textbook Question
Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?
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Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?
Which of the following substances would most effectively inhibit anaerobes?
a. Phenol
b. Silver
c. Ethanol
d. Hydrogen peroxide
The preservation of beef jerky from microbial growth relies on which method of microbial control?
a. Filtration
b. Lyophilization
c. Desiccation
d. Radiation
Which of the following items functions most like an autoclave?
a. Boiling pan
b. Incinerator
c. Microwave oven
d. Pressure cooker
Compare and contrast the action of alcohols, halogens, and oxidizing agents in controlling microbial growth.
Compare and contrast desiccation and lyophilization.