Which scenario is most likely to result in the greatest performance increases for firms with respect to factors of production?
A
When firms efficiently combine land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship
B
When firms ignore technological improvements in production
C
When firms invest only in physical capital without considering other factors
D
When firms focus solely on increasing the amount of labor
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the factors of production, which include land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship. These are the essential inputs used by firms to produce goods and services.
Step 2: Recognize that performance increases in firms typically come from improvements in productivity, which can be achieved by efficiently combining these factors rather than focusing on just one.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario: ignoring technological improvements limits productivity gains; investing only in physical capital without balancing other inputs can lead to diminishing returns; focusing solely on increasing labor without improving other factors may not maximize output.
Step 4: Identify that the scenario where firms efficiently combine land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship allows for optimal use of resources, innovation, and better coordination, leading to the greatest performance increases.
Step 5: Conclude that balanced and efficient combination of all factors of production is the most effective way for firms to improve performance, as it leverages the strengths of each input and encourages technological and organizational improvements.
