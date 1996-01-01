Which two factors are most crucial in determining labor productivity?
A
Land and entrepreneurship
B
Human capital and technological advancement
C
Physical capital and government regulation
D
Natural resources and market competition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that labor productivity measures the output produced per unit of labor input, often influenced by factors that enhance workers' efficiency and effectiveness.
Identify that 'Human capital' refers to the skills, education, and experience possessed by workers, which directly improve their ability to produce more output.
Recognize that 'Technological advancement' involves improvements in tools, machinery, and processes that allow workers to produce more efficiently.
Compare the given options by evaluating which factors most directly impact the efficiency and capability of labor, noting that land, entrepreneurship, physical capital, government regulation, natural resources, and market competition have indirect or less direct effects on labor productivity.
Conclude that the two most crucial factors determining labor productivity are 'Human capital' and 'Technological advancement' because they directly enhance the productivity of labor.
