Understand the concept of 'autarky' in economics, which refers to an economy that aims to be self-sufficient and does not rely on international trade.
Review the characteristics of different types of economies: a Market economy relies on supply and demand with minimal government intervention; a Command economy is centrally planned by the government; a Mixed economy combines elements of both market and command systems.
Recognize that none of the listed options (Market economy, Command economy, Mixed economy) explicitly describe an economy that is self-sufficient by definition.
Identify that 'Autarky' is the term used to describe an economy that aims to be self-sufficient, meaning it produces all goods and services it needs without external trade.
Conclude that the correct answer to the question about which type of economy aims to be self-sufficient is 'Autarky', as it directly represents the concept of economic self-sufficiency.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian