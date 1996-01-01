The rivalry between companies selling similar products and services is called:
A
Monopoly
B
Barriers to entry
C
Collusion
D
Competition
1
Understand the key terms given in the problem: Monopoly, Barriers to entry, Collusion, and Competition.
Define each term briefly: Monopoly refers to a market with a single seller; Barriers to entry are obstacles that prevent new firms from entering a market; Collusion is when firms cooperate to set prices or output; Competition is the rivalry among firms selling similar products or services.
Identify the term that best describes the rivalry between companies selling similar products and services, which involves firms trying to attract customers by offering better prices, quality, or features.
Recognize that this rivalry is called Competition because it involves multiple firms actively competing in the market.
Conclude that the correct answer to the question is Competition, as it directly refers to the rivalry among companies in the marketplace.
