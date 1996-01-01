Which of the following will cause a change in the quantity of chocolate chip cookies supplied?
A
A new government regulation banning trans fats
B
An increase in the market price of chocolate chip cookies
C
Improved technology for baking cookies
D
A decrease in the cost of flour
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a change in quantity supplied and a change in supply. A change in quantity supplied refers to movement along the supply curve due to a change in the price of the good itself, while a change in supply refers to a shift of the entire supply curve caused by factors other than the good's own price.
Identify the factor that directly affects the price of chocolate chip cookies. In this problem, the 'increase in the market price of chocolate chip cookies' is the only factor that changes the price of the good itself.
Recognize that factors such as new government regulations, improved technology, or changes in input costs (like the cost of flour) affect supply by shifting the supply curve, not by moving along it. These cause a change in supply, not a change in quantity supplied.
Conclude that only the increase in the market price of chocolate chip cookies causes a change in the quantity supplied, which is represented by movement along the supply curve.
Summarize: To determine a change in quantity supplied, look for changes in the good's own price; other factors cause shifts in supply, not movements along the curve.
