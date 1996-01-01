The law of supply declares which of the following?
A
As the price of a good decreases, the quantity supplied increases, ceteris paribus.
B
As the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded increases, ceteris paribus.
C
As the price of a good increases, the quantity supplied increases, ceteris paribus.
D
As the price of a good increases, the supply curve shifts to the left.
1
Understand the law of supply: It states that, ceteris paribus (all else equal), there is a direct relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied.
Identify the key terms: 'Quantity supplied' refers to the amount of a good producers are willing and able to sell at a given price, while 'supply' refers to the entire relationship between price and quantity supplied.
Recognize that the law of supply implies that when the price of a good increases, producers are willing to supply more of it, leading to an increase in quantity supplied along the supply curve.
Note that a change in price causes a movement along the supply curve (change in quantity supplied), not a shift of the supply curve itself. A shift in the supply curve occurs due to other factors like technology or input prices.
Therefore, the correct statement is: 'As the price of a good increases, the quantity supplied increases, ceteris paribus.' This reflects the positive relationship described by the law of supply.
