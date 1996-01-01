Which of the following is a key issue for today's business operations?
A
Ignoring technological advancements
B
Focusing solely on local markets
C
Eliminating all government regulations
D
Globalization and increased competition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about identifying key issues affecting today's business operations in microeconomics.
Step 2: Analyze each option given: ignoring technological advancements, focusing solely on local markets, eliminating all government regulations, and globalization with increased competition.
Step 3: Recognize that ignoring technological advancements can harm businesses but is not the most comprehensive issue today.
Step 4: Note that focusing solely on local markets limits business growth in a global economy, but many businesses operate internationally now.
Step 5: Understand that globalization and increased competition represent a major challenge because businesses must compete across borders, adapt to diverse markets, and innovate continuously to survive.
