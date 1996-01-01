Which of the following situations best relates to Jeffrey Sachs's view on a country's economic development?
A
Economic development is primarily driven by cultural values and traditions.
B
A country achieves rapid economic growth solely through free market reforms, regardless of its initial conditions.
C
A country is unable to grow economically due to geographic disadvantages such as being landlocked or having poor soil.
D
A country's development is determined only by its political institutions and not by external factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Jeffrey Sachs's perspective on economic development. Sachs emphasizes the importance of geographic and environmental factors in shaping a country's economic growth potential.
Step 2: Identify the key elements in each option. For example, cultural values, free market reforms, geographic disadvantages, and political institutions are all different factors influencing development.
Step 3: Recall that Sachs argues geographic disadvantages, such as being landlocked or having poor soil, can significantly hinder economic growth, making it harder for countries to develop.
Step 4: Compare this view with the options given. The option mentioning geographic disadvantages aligns closely with Sachs's argument about the role of geography in economic development.
Step 5: Conclude that the situation best relating to Sachs's view is the one highlighting geographic disadvantages as a barrier to economic growth.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian