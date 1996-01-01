International trade is important to the United States in order to:
A
increase barriers to foreign investment
B
eliminate the need for domestic production entirely
C
access goods and services that are not produced domestically
D
reduce the variety of products available to consumers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of international trade in microeconomics, which primarily involves the exchange of goods and services across countries to improve economic welfare.
Step 2: Recognize that international trade allows countries to specialize in producing goods where they have a comparative advantage, leading to more efficient production.
Step 3: Identify that one key benefit of international trade is gaining access to goods and services that are not produced domestically, thereby increasing consumer choice and variety.
Step 4: Note that international trade does not aim to increase barriers to foreign investment; rather, it often encourages openness and reduces such barriers.
Step 5: Understand that international trade does not eliminate the need for domestic production entirely, nor does it reduce the variety of products available; instead, it complements domestic production and expands product variety.
