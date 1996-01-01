Which of the following is NOT one of the seven sources of government failure discussed in lecture?
A
Externalities
B
Information asymmetry
C
Regulatory capture
D
Rent-seeking behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of government failure. Government failure occurs when government intervention in the economy causes a more inefficient allocation of resources than would occur without that intervention.
Step 2: Recall the seven common sources of government failure discussed in microeconomics, which typically include issues like information asymmetry, regulatory capture, rent-seeking behavior, bureaucratic inefficiency, unintended consequences, lack of incentives, and political constraints.
Step 3: Recognize that externalities are actually a type of market failure, not a government failure. Externalities occur when a third party is affected by a transaction they are not involved in, leading to inefficient market outcomes without government intervention.
Step 4: Compare the options given: Information asymmetry, regulatory capture, and rent-seeking behavior are all recognized sources of government failure because they involve problems within government intervention or regulation.
Step 5: Conclude that since externalities are a market failure and not a government failure, it is the correct answer to the question asking which is NOT a source of government failure.
