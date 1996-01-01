Which of the following is NOT one of the eight marketing functions commonly identified in economics?
A
Production
B
Selling
C
Distribution
D
Financing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about the eight marketing functions commonly identified in economics. These functions describe the key activities involved in moving goods and services from producers to consumers.
Step 2: Recall the eight marketing functions, which typically include: Buying, Selling, Transporting (Distribution), Storing, Standardization and Grading, Financing, Risk Taking, and Market Information.
Step 3: Analyze each option given in the problem: Production, Selling, Distribution, and Financing. Compare each to the list of marketing functions.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Production' is not considered a marketing function because it involves creating goods or services, which is part of the production process, not the marketing process.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Production' since Selling, Distribution, and Financing are all part of the marketing functions.
