Why did the government impose restrictions on how much could be grown on land owned by a farmer?
A
To encourage farmers to use more advanced technology
B
To reduce the need for government subsidies in the agricultural sector
C
To stabilize agricultural prices and prevent overproduction
D
To increase the amount of land available for urban development
1
Understand the context: Governments often intervene in agricultural markets to address issues like price volatility and overproduction, which can harm both farmers and consumers.
Recognize the problem of overproduction: When farmers produce too much of a crop, the market price tends to fall sharply due to excess supply, which can reduce farmers' incomes and destabilize the agricultural sector.
Identify the role of restrictions: By limiting how much can be grown on a given piece of land, the government aims to control the total supply of agricultural products, preventing prices from falling too low.
Connect to price stabilization: These restrictions help maintain a balance between supply and demand, which stabilizes prices and ensures farmers can earn a sustainable income without relying heavily on subsidies.
Consider alternative reasons: While encouraging technology use or freeing land for urban development are possible goals, the primary economic rationale for such restrictions is to stabilize prices and prevent overproduction.
