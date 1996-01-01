Which of the following industries is most likely to exhibit the characteristic of free entry?
A
Pharmaceutical production
B
Commercial airline manufacturing
C
Electric utility providers
D
Local lawn care services
1
Understand the concept of free entry: Free entry means that new firms can enter the industry without significant barriers such as high startup costs, regulatory restrictions, or strong incumbent advantages.
Analyze each industry for entry barriers: Pharmaceutical production typically requires large R&D investments and regulatory approval, creating high entry barriers.
Consider commercial airline manufacturing: This industry involves massive capital investment, complex technology, and long development times, which are significant barriers to entry.
Evaluate electric utility providers: These are often natural monopolies with high infrastructure costs and regulatory controls, limiting free entry.
Look at local lawn care services: This industry usually has low startup costs, minimal regulation, and many small competitors, making it the most likely to exhibit free entry.
