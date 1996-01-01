A store's location may impact which of the following in a competitive market?
A
The legal definition of a monopoly
B
The global supply of raw materials
C
The store's access to customers and its overall demand
D
The national interest rate set by the central bank
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about how a store's location affects market outcomes in a competitive market.
Step 2: Recognize that the legal definition of a monopoly is based on market structure and market power, which is not directly influenced by a single store's location.
Step 3: Consider that the global supply of raw materials is determined by worldwide production and trade, and is unrelated to the location of an individual store.
Step 4: Analyze how a store's location affects its access to customers, which directly influences the store's demand curve. A better location typically means higher customer traffic and greater demand.
Step 5: Note that the national interest rate set by the central bank is a macroeconomic policy variable and is not affected by the location of a single store.
