Which of the following best defines a purposive incentive in economics?
A
An incentive that is based on social relationships and the desire for acceptance.
B
An incentive that motivates individuals to participate in an activity because they believe in the purpose or goals of the activity.
C
An incentive that results from government regulations and legal requirements.
D
An incentive that provides material rewards such as money or goods.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of incentives in economics. Incentives are factors that motivate individuals to take certain actions or behave in specific ways.
Step 2: Recognize different types of incentives: material incentives (tangible rewards like money or goods), social incentives (based on social relationships and acceptance), legal incentives (stemming from laws and regulations), and purposive incentives.
Step 3: Define purposive incentives specifically. These are incentives that motivate individuals because they believe in the purpose, goals, or values behind an activity, rather than for material or social rewards.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the definition of purposive incentives. Identify which option aligns with motivation driven by belief in the purpose or goals of the activity.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of a purposive incentive is the one that highlights motivation based on belief in the purpose or goals of the activity.
