The internet is reshaping traditional economic arrangements by:
A
eliminating the need for government intervention in all markets
B
making all goods and services non-rival and non-excludable
C
reducing transaction costs and enabling new forms of market exchange
D
ensuring perfect competition in every industry
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of transaction costs in economics. Transaction costs are the costs associated with making an economic exchange, such as searching for information, bargaining, and enforcing contracts.
Step 2: Recognize how the internet affects transaction costs. The internet reduces these costs by making information more accessible, simplifying communication, and facilitating faster and cheaper exchanges.
Step 3: Analyze the impact of reduced transaction costs on market exchanges. Lower transaction costs enable new forms of market exchange, such as online marketplaces, peer-to-peer platforms, and digital services.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options: the internet does not eliminate the need for government intervention in all markets, nor does it make all goods non-rival and non-excludable, and it does not ensure perfect competition in every industry.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct effect of the internet on traditional economic arrangements is its role in reducing transaction costs and enabling new forms of market exchange.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian