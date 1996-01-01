How did the development of railroad technology improve profits for companies during the Industrial Revolution?
A
By increasing the cost of raw materials due to higher demand
B
By decreasing the speed of product delivery to consumers
C
By reducing transportation costs and expanding market access for goods
D
By limiting competition through government regulation of railroads
Understand the role of transportation in the Industrial Revolution: Efficient transportation is crucial for moving raw materials to factories and finished goods to markets.
Analyze how railroad technology affected transportation costs: Railroads significantly reduced the cost and time required to transport goods compared to previous methods like horse-drawn carts or canals.
Consider the impact on market access: Railroads expanded the geographic reach of companies, allowing them to sell products in more distant markets and increase sales volume.
Evaluate how reduced transportation costs and expanded markets influence profits: Lower costs and higher sales potential typically lead to increased revenues and improved profit margins for companies.
Contrast this with other options: Higher raw material costs or slower delivery would reduce profits, and government regulation limiting competition is unrelated to the direct effect of railroad technology on profits.
