Which of the following is least likely to be an obstacle for a wireless network?
A
Physical barriers such as walls
B
Scarcity of bandwidth
C
Government regulation of spectrum
D
Availability of electricity
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about identifying obstacles to wireless networks. Wireless networks rely on radio waves to transmit data without physical cables.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of how it affects wireless network performance or availability. Physical barriers like walls can weaken or block wireless signals, making them a common obstacle.
Step 3: Consider scarcity of bandwidth, which limits the amount of data that can be transmitted at once, thus affecting network speed and capacity—this is a significant obstacle.
Step 4: Evaluate government regulation of spectrum, which controls how radio frequencies are allocated and used. This can restrict access to certain frequencies, posing a regulatory obstacle.
Step 5: Reflect on the availability of electricity. Wireless networks require power to operate, but electricity is generally widely available and not specific to wireless technology itself, making it the least likely obstacle compared to the others.
