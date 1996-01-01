In the competitive market for figure skate blades, manufacturers offer an array of products that are:
A
highly differentiated, each with unique features and no close substitutes
B
largely similar, with little differentiation between brands
C
produced by a single firm with significant market power
D
subject to government price controls
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a competitive market. In a perfectly competitive market, products are typically homogeneous or largely similar, meaning there is little differentiation between brands.
Step 2: Analyze the product description given. The problem states that figure skate blades are highly differentiated with unique features and no close substitutes, which suggests product differentiation.
Step 3: Compare the product characteristics to the options. Since perfect competition requires largely similar products, the description of highly differentiated products does not fit a perfectly competitive market.
Step 4: Recognize that a market with highly differentiated products and no close substitutes is more characteristic of monopolistic competition or monopoly, not perfect competition.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of a competitive market for figure skate blades would be that the products are largely similar with little differentiation between brands.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian