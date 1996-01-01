In a capitalist economy, greater competition directly benefits which of the following groups the most?
A
Producers, by guaranteeing higher profits
B
Labor unions, by increasing bargaining power
C
Consumers, through lower prices and increased choices
D
Government, by increasing tax revenue
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of competition in a capitalist economy. Competition occurs when multiple producers or sellers vie for the same customers, which typically leads to more efficient production and innovation.
Step 2: Analyze the impact of competition on producers. While competition can drive producers to improve, it often reduces their ability to charge high prices, which can limit profits rather than guarantee higher profits.
Step 3: Consider the effect on labor unions. Increased competition among firms can sometimes weaken labor unions' bargaining power because firms may threaten to relocate or hire cheaper labor, reducing unions' influence.
Step 4: Examine how consumers are affected. Competition tends to benefit consumers by lowering prices and increasing the variety of goods and services available, as firms compete to attract buyers.
Step 5: Reflect on the government's role. While competition might influence tax revenue indirectly, it is not the primary group that benefits directly from increased competition in terms of economic welfare.
