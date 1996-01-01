Which of the following business ideas is NOT using artificial intelligence (AI)?
A
An online store that uses chatbots to answer customer questions automatically
B
A mobile app that recommends music based on user preferences using machine learning algorithms
C
A ride-sharing service that matches drivers and passengers using predictive analytics
D
A local bakery that sells pastries and bread made from traditional recipes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of artificial intelligence (AI): AI involves computer systems performing tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, problem-solving, and language understanding.
Analyze each business idea to identify if it uses AI technologies:
1. An online store using chatbots employs natural language processing and automated responses, which are AI applications.
2. A mobile app recommending music based on user preferences uses machine learning algorithms, a core AI technique.
3. A ride-sharing service matching drivers and passengers with predictive analytics uses data-driven AI methods to optimize matches.
4. A local bakery selling pastries and bread from traditional recipes does not involve any AI technology, as it relies on manual processes and traditional methods.
