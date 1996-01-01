Which industry category accounts for the fewest number of small businesses in the United States?
A
Mining
B
Manufacturing
C
Retail Trade
D
Professional and Technical Services
1
Understand the question: It asks which industry category has the fewest small businesses in the United States among the given options.
Recall or research data on the distribution of small businesses across different industries in the U.S. Small businesses are typically categorized by sectors such as Mining, Manufacturing, Retail Trade, and Professional and Technical Services.
Consider the nature of each industry: Mining often requires large capital investments and specialized equipment, which can limit the number of small businesses. Manufacturing can vary but often includes many small firms. Retail Trade and Professional and Technical Services usually have many small businesses due to lower entry barriers.
Compare the typical number of small businesses in each category based on industry characteristics and available data sources like the U.S. Small Business Administration or Census reports.
Conclude that the industry with the fewest small businesses is likely Mining, due to its capital intensity and regulatory environment, which restrict the number of small-scale operators.
