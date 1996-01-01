Refer to Figure 3-2. The fact that the demand curve slopes downward reflects the fact that:
A
as the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded decreases
B
as the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded increases
C
the demand for the good is perfectly inelastic
D
as the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded increases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the law of demand, which states that, all else equal, as the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded increases. This relationship is why the demand curve slopes downward.
Recognize that a downward-sloping demand curve means there is an inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded, not a direct one.
Eliminate options that contradict this principle: 'as the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded decreases' and 'as the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded increases' both describe a direct relationship, which is incorrect.
Understand that 'the demand for the good is perfectly inelastic' means quantity demanded does not change with price, which would be represented by a vertical demand curve, not a downward-sloping one.
Conclude that the correct interpretation of a downward-sloping demand curve is that as the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded increases.
