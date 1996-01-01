Which of the following does NOT constitute a household consumption item?
A
Electricity used for home appliances
B
Furniture bought for the living room
C
Groceries purchased for daily meals
D
Stocks purchased as an investment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of household consumption: It refers to goods and services purchased by households for immediate use or to satisfy current needs and wants.
Identify typical household consumption items: These include goods like electricity used at home, furniture for living spaces, and groceries for daily meals, as they are directly consumed or used by the household.
Recognize that investments, such as stocks, are not consumption items because they are purchased to generate future income or capital gains rather than for immediate use or satisfaction.
Compare each option against the definition of household consumption to determine which one does not fit: electricity, furniture, and groceries are consumption items, while stocks are an investment.
Conclude that 'Stocks purchased as an investment' does NOT constitute a household consumption item because it is a financial asset bought for future returns, not for current consumption.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian