In the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay, which market segment places the most importance on price when making purchasing decisions?
A
High-income consumers
B
Brand-loyal consumers
C
Impulse buyers
D
Price-sensitive consumers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay.
Recognize that willingness to pay varies across different market segments based on their preferences, income, and behavior.
Analyze each segment: High-income consumers often have a higher willingness to pay and may be less sensitive to price changes; brand-loyal consumers prioritize the brand and may tolerate higher prices; impulse buyers make spontaneous purchases and may not focus heavily on price.
Identify that price-sensitive consumers are those who place the greatest importance on price because their purchasing decisions are strongly influenced by price changes, aiming to maximize consumer surplus by paying as little as possible.
Conclude that among the given options, price-sensitive consumers are the market segment that places the most importance on price when making purchasing decisions.
