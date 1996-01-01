Which of the following is one of the advantages of globalization?
A
It increases access to a wider variety of goods and services.
B
It eliminates all trade barriers between countries.
C
It guarantees equal income distribution worldwide.
D
It prevents economic recessions in all countries.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of globalization, which refers to the increasing integration and interdependence of economies around the world through trade, investment, technology, and the movement of labor and capital.
Step 2: Identify the typical effects of globalization, such as increased trade, access to foreign markets, and the spread of technology and ideas.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to the known effects of globalization: it does not eliminate all trade barriers, nor does it guarantee equal income distribution or prevent recessions universally.
Step 4: Recognize that one of the key advantages of globalization is that it increases access to a wider variety of goods and services by allowing countries to specialize and trade more efficiently.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct advantage of globalization from the given options is the increased access to a wider variety of goods and services.
