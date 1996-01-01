In microeconomics, what is the term used to describe the practice of selling related products together?
A
Bartering
B
Price discrimination
C
Bundling
D
Arbitrage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the concept being asked: the practice of selling related products together in microeconomics.
Recall definitions of the given options: Bartering is the exchange of goods without money; Price discrimination involves charging different prices to different consumers; Arbitrage is buying and selling to profit from price differences.
Understand that selling related products together as a package is known as Bundling.
Recognize that Bundling is a marketing and pricing strategy where multiple products are sold as a single combined unit.
Conclude that the correct term for selling related products together is Bundling.
