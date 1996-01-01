An advantage of engaging in in-house production of products and components is that:
A
the firm can maintain greater control over quality and production processes
B
it always leads to lower costs compared to outsourcing
C
it eliminates the need for skilled labor
D
it guarantees access to the latest technology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of in-house production versus outsourcing. In-house production means the firm produces goods or components internally, while outsourcing means contracting external suppliers to produce them.
Step 2: Identify the potential advantages of in-house production. These often include greater control over the production process, quality assurance, and flexibility in managing production schedules.
Step 3: Recognize that in-house production does not always lead to lower costs. Sometimes outsourcing can be cheaper due to economies of scale or specialization by suppliers.
Step 4: Note that in-house production does not eliminate the need for skilled labor; in fact, it may require more skilled workers to manage and operate production facilities.
Step 5: Understand that in-house production does not guarantee access to the latest technology, as external suppliers might specialize in advanced technologies and innovations.
