Which of the following would NOT impact the digital divide?
A
Price elasticity of demand for agricultural products
B
Availability of computers and devices
C
Access to high-speed internet
D
Level of digital literacy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the digital divide, which refers to the gap between individuals or communities that have access to modern information and communication technology (such as computers and high-speed internet) and those that do not.
Step 2: Identify factors that directly affect the digital divide. These typically include the availability of computers and devices, access to high-speed internet, and the level of digital literacy, as these determine whether people can use digital technologies effectively.
Step 3: Analyze the role of price elasticity of demand for agricultural products. Price elasticity measures how sensitive the quantity demanded of a good is to a change in its price, which is related to agricultural markets and not directly connected to access or use of digital technology.
Step 4: Conclude that since price elasticity of demand for agricultural products does not influence access to technology or digital skills, it would NOT impact the digital divide.
Step 5: Summarize that factors impacting the digital divide are those related to technology availability, internet access, and digital literacy, while unrelated economic concepts like price elasticity in agriculture do not affect it.
