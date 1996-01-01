Which of the following would be a reason China would place a tariff on Canadian lumber?
A
To internalize the negative externalities associated with lumber imports, such as environmental damage
B
To subsidize Canadian lumber producers
C
To increase the social benefits of Canadian lumber in China
D
To decrease the domestic supply of lumber in China
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a tariff. A tariff is a tax imposed on imported goods, which typically raises the price of those goods in the domestic market.
Step 2: Identify the purpose of tariffs. Tariffs can be used to protect domestic industries, generate government revenue, or address externalities related to imports.
Step 3: Analyze the options given. Subsidizing Canadian producers would involve financial support, not a tariff. Increasing social benefits is not typically achieved through tariffs. Decreasing domestic supply is not a direct effect of tariffs on imports.
Step 4: Focus on the option about internalizing negative externalities. If importing lumber causes environmental damage, a tariff can raise the price to reflect these external costs, discouraging excessive imports and addressing the externality.
Step 5: Conclude that the reason China would place a tariff on Canadian lumber is to internalize the negative externalities associated with lumber imports, such as environmental damage, by making the price reflect these costs.
