Which of the following is an example of an external cost?
A
Air pollution from a factory affecting nearby residents
B
A consumer enjoying a public park
C
A homeowner planting trees that improve neighborhood air quality
D
A company providing free training to its employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of external costs: External costs, also known as negative externalities, occur when a third party suffers a cost due to the actions of others, without being compensated.
Analyze each option to identify if it imposes a cost on someone not directly involved in the activity:
Option 1: Air pollution from a factory affecting nearby residents — the factory's production causes pollution that harms residents who are not part of the factory's operations, representing an external cost.
Option 2: A consumer enjoying a public park — this is a positive externality or a public good benefit, not a cost imposed on others.
Option 3: A homeowner planting trees that improve neighborhood air quality — this is a positive externality, as it benefits others without imposing a cost.
