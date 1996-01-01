Which of the following reasons explains why a professional sports team can be considered a monopoly?
A
It is the sole supplier of a particular sport in a given geographic area, facing no direct competition.
B
It can freely enter and exit the market without any barriers.
C
It operates in a market with perfect information and many buyers and sellers.
D
It sells identical products as many other teams in the same city.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a monopoly in microeconomics. A monopoly exists when a single firm is the sole supplier of a good or service in a particular market, facing no direct competition.
Step 2: Analyze the characteristics of the professional sports team in the context of the market. Consider whether the team is the only provider of that sport in a specific geographic area.
Step 3: Evaluate the options given in the problem. Identify which option aligns with the monopoly definition, focusing on the exclusivity of supply and lack of direct competitors.
Step 4: Recognize that the ability to freely enter and exit the market without barriers contradicts monopoly conditions, as monopolies typically have high entry barriers.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct reason is that the professional sports team is the sole supplier of a particular sport in a given geographic area, facing no direct competition, which fits the monopoly criteria.
