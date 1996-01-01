A pure monopoly may generate economic profits because:
A
it operates in a perfectly competitive market
B
it faces no close substitutes and has significant barriers to entry
C
it always produces at the socially optimal output level
D
it cannot influence the market price of its product
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of a pure monopoly: it is a single seller in the market with no close substitutes for its product and significant barriers to entry that prevent other firms from entering the market.
Recall that in a perfectly competitive market, firms are price takers and cannot influence the market price, which contrasts with a monopoly that can set prices due to lack of competition.
Recognize that economic profits occur when a firm can set prices above average total cost in the long run, which is possible for a monopoly because of its market power and barriers to entry.
Note that a monopoly does not necessarily produce at the socially optimal output level (where price equals marginal cost), but rather at a quantity that maximizes its own profit, often resulting in higher prices and lower output than in competitive markets.
Conclude that the reason a pure monopoly may generate economic profits is because it faces no close substitutes and has significant barriers to entry, allowing it to maintain market power and earn profits over time.
