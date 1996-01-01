Which of the following is NOT one of the three basic issues you will face when discussing a question of policy in economics?
A
What should be done to improve the situation?
B
How will the proposed policy affect economic outcomes?
C
What is the current situation?
D
How much profit will individual firms earn?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the three fundamental economic questions that policy discussions typically address. These are: (1) What should be done to improve the situation? (2) How will the proposed policy affect economic outcomes? (3) What is the current situation? These questions help frame the problem, analyze potential impacts, and assess the baseline conditions.
Step 2: Recognize that these three questions focus on policy goals, consequences, and context rather than specific financial metrics of individual firms.
Step 3: Identify that the question "How much profit will individual firms earn?" is more specific to firm-level financial analysis rather than a broad economic policy issue.
Step 4: Conclude that while firm profits can be influenced by policy, they are not one of the three basic issues faced when discussing economic policy questions, which are more general and systemic in nature.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct answer is the option that does not align with the three basic policy questions, which is "How much profit will individual firms earn?".
Watch next
Master Positive Statements vs. Normative Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian