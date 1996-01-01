Which of the following best explains why economic freedom is considered essential for political freedom?
A
Economic freedom guarantees equal income for all citizens, which automatically leads to political freedom.
B
Economic freedom ensures that only the wealthiest individuals have access to political power.
C
Economic freedom allows individuals to make choices independent of government control, which supports the ability to participate freely in political processes.
D
Economic freedom eliminates the need for any form of government regulation, resulting in complete political freedom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of economic freedom, which refers to the ability of individuals to make their own economic decisions, such as what to produce, buy, and sell, without excessive government interference.
Step 2: Recognize that political freedom involves the ability of individuals to participate in political processes, express opinions, and have a say in governance without oppression or coercion.
Step 3: Analyze how economic freedom supports political freedom by enabling individuals to have independent resources and choices, reducing dependence on the government, and fostering a society where people can freely engage in political activities.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that economic freedom does not guarantee equal income, nor does it restrict political power only to the wealthy, and it does not eliminate the need for any government regulation.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that economic freedom allows individuals to make choices independent of government control, which supports their ability to participate freely in political processes.
