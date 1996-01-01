Given the following table showing combinations of milk and honey that an economy can produce, which point represents productive efficiency?| Combination | Milk (gallons) | Honey (pounds) ||-------------|----------------|----------------|| A | 10 | 0 || B | 8 | 2 || C | 5 | 5 || D | 0 | 8 |A point is productively efficient if the economy is producing on the Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF). Which of the following combinations is productively efficient?