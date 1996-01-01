It takes a considerable amount of time to increase the production of pork. This implies that:
A
Pork production is always operating on the PPF.
B
The supply of pork is relatively inelastic in the short run.
C
There are no opportunity costs associated with increasing pork production.
D
Productive efficiency can be achieved instantly for pork.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the Production Possibility Frontier (PPF), which shows the maximum possible output combinations of two goods given available resources and technology.
Recognize that if it takes a considerable amount of time to increase pork production, this suggests that the quantity supplied cannot quickly adjust to changes in price or demand.
Recall the definition of price elasticity of supply, which measures how much the quantity supplied responds to a change in price. When supply is relatively inelastic, quantity supplied changes little even if price changes.
Connect the time lag in increasing pork production to the idea that in the short run, supply is relatively inelastic because producers cannot quickly change production levels.
Conclude that the statement 'The supply of pork is relatively inelastic in the short run' correctly reflects the implication of the time it takes to increase pork production.
Watch next
Master Understanding the PPF with a bite sized video explanation from Brian