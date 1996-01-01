Planning, scheduling, and supply chain management for a business is considered:
A
a macroeconomic activity, concerned with national economic policies
B
a part of microeconomics, focusing on the internal operations of firms
C
a government fiscal policy tool
D
an example of consumer behavior analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of microeconomics and macroeconomics. Microeconomics studies individual agents such as firms and consumers, focusing on their decision-making and internal operations. Macroeconomics looks at the economy as a whole, including national policies and aggregate economic indicators.
Step 2: Identify what planning, scheduling, and supply chain management involve. These activities relate to how a firm organizes its resources, production processes, and distribution to operate efficiently.
Step 3: Recognize that since these activities focus on the internal operations of a firm, they fall under microeconomics rather than macroeconomics, which deals with broader economic policies and aggregates.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not fit this description: government fiscal policy tools relate to macroeconomic policy, and consumer behavior analysis focuses on individual consumer choices, not firm operations.
Step 5: Conclude that planning, scheduling, and supply chain management are part of microeconomics because they deal with the internal functioning and decision-making within firms.
