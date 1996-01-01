the difference between total revenue and total explicit and implicit costs
C
the difference between total revenue and total explicit costs only
D
the total revenue earned by a firm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of economic profit. Economic profit takes into account both explicit costs (direct, out-of-pocket expenses) and implicit costs (opportunity costs of resources owned by the firm).
Step 2: Recall the formula for economic profit, which is the difference between total revenue and the sum of explicit and implicit costs. This can be written as: $\text{Economic Profit} = \text{Total Revenue} - (\text{Explicit Costs} + \text{Implicit Costs})$.
Step 3: Differentiate economic profit from accounting profit, which only subtracts explicit costs from total revenue: $\text{Accounting Profit} = \text{Total Revenue} - \text{Explicit Costs}$.
Step 4: Recognize that the sum of all costs incurred by a firm includes both explicit and implicit costs, so economic profit accounts for all these costs, unlike accounting profit.
Step 5: Conclude that economic profit is best described as the difference between total revenue and total explicit and implicit costs, which reflects the true profitability considering opportunity costs.
