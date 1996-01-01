In the context of the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), what is the expected return on a security with a beta of 1?
A
It equals the expected return of the market portfolio.
B
It is higher than the expected return of the market portfolio.
C
It is independent of the market return.
D
It is lower than the risk-free rate.
1
Recall the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) formula for the expected return on a security:
$$\text{E}(R_i) = R_f + \beta_i \times (\text{E}(R_m) - R_f)$$
where $\text{E}(R_i)$ is the expected return on security $i$, $R_f$ is the risk-free rate, $\beta_i$ is the beta of the security, and $\text{E}(R_m)$ is the expected return of the market portfolio.
Understand the meaning of beta ($\beta$): it measures the sensitivity of the security's returns to the returns of the market portfolio. A beta of 1 means the security moves exactly in line with the market.
Substitute $\beta = 1$ into the CAPM formula:
$$\text{E}(R_i) = R_f + 1 \times (\text{E}(R_m) - R_f)$$
Simplify the expression:
$$\text{E}(R_i) = R_f + \text{E}(R_m) - R_f = \text{E}(R_m)$$
This shows that the expected return on a security with beta 1 equals the expected return of the market portfolio.
Interpret the result conceptually: since the security has the same systematic risk as the market, its expected return compensates exactly for that risk, matching the market's expected return.
