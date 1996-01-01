Which of the following is true about gross domestic product (GDP)?
A
GDP includes the value of intermediate goods to avoid double counting.
B
GDP accounts for non-market transactions such as household labor.
C
GDP measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders in a given period.
D
GDP measures the total income earned by a country's citizens regardless of where they are located.
Step 1: Understand the definition of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). GDP measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders during a specific time period.
Step 2: Recognize that GDP includes only final goods and services to avoid double counting. Intermediate goods, which are used to produce final goods, are excluded from GDP calculations.
Step 3: Note that GDP does not account for non-market transactions such as household labor or volunteer work because these activities do not have a market price.
Step 4: Differentiate GDP from Gross National Product (GNP). While GDP focuses on production within a country's borders, GNP measures the total income earned by a country's citizens regardless of their location.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement about GDP is that it measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders in a given period.
