Ricky wants to start a farm and grow wheat. Considering the factors of production, which location would be the best choice for him to relocate?
A
A mountainous area with rocky terrain
B
A desert region with limited water resources
C
A densely populated urban area
D
A region with fertile soil and a temperate climate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key factors of production relevant to farming wheat, which typically include land quality (such as soil fertility), climate, water availability, and labor.
Evaluate each location based on these factors: a mountainous area with rocky terrain likely has poor soil and difficult farming conditions; a desert region has limited water resources which are crucial for growing wheat; a densely populated urban area lacks sufficient land and suitable environment for farming.
Understand that fertile soil provides essential nutrients for wheat growth, and a temperate climate offers moderate temperatures and adequate rainfall, both of which are ideal for wheat cultivation.
Conclude that the best location for Ricky to start a wheat farm is one that combines fertile soil and a temperate climate, as these conditions maximize the productivity of the land and the success of the crop.
Summarize that when choosing a location for farming, prioritizing natural conditions that support the crop's growth is essential, making a region with fertile soil and temperate climate the optimal choice.
