Which of the following best explains why having more factories could be an advantage during war time?
A
It reduces the need for skilled labor in the economy.
B
It automatically leads to higher consumer demand for luxury products.
C
It guarantees lower costs for raw materials.
D
It allows for increased production of military goods and supplies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: During wartime, the economy often shifts focus towards producing military goods and supplies to support the war effort.
Recognize the role of factories: More factories mean a greater capacity to produce goods, especially essential items like weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment.
Analyze why increased production capacity is beneficial: With more factories, the economy can meet the high demand for military supplies quickly and efficiently, which is crucial during war.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Reducing the need for skilled labor, increasing consumer demand for luxury products, or guaranteeing lower raw material costs are not directly related to the advantage of having more factories in wartime.
Conclude that the best explanation is that having more factories allows for increased production of military goods and supplies, which is vital for supporting the war effort.
