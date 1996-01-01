As companies become more market-centered, a customer-focused sales force ________.
A
seeks to maximize consumer surplus by understanding and responding to customers' willingness to pay
B
sets prices without regard to market demand or customer value
C
focuses primarily on increasing production efficiency
D
ignores consumer preferences in favor of standardized products
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a market-centered company: such companies prioritize understanding and responding to the needs and preferences of their customers in the marketplace.
Recall the definition of a customer-focused sales force: this type of sales force aims to align its strategies with customer preferences and willingness to pay, rather than just pushing products or focusing solely on production.
Analyze each option in the context of customer focus:
- 'Seeks to maximize consumer surplus by understanding and responding to customers' willingness to pay' aligns with the idea of being customer-centered.
- 'Sets prices without regard to market demand or customer value' contradicts customer focus.
- 'Focuses primarily on increasing production efficiency' relates more to internal operations than customer orientation.
- 'Ignores consumer preferences in favor of standardized products' is the opposite of customer focus.
Conclude that a customer-focused sales force aims to understand and respond to customers' willingness to pay, thereby maximizing consumer surplus, which reflects delivering value to customers.
Summarize that the correct completion of the sentence is the option that emphasizes maximizing consumer surplus by understanding and responding to customers' willingness to pay.
