Analyze each option in the context of customer focus: - 'Seeks to maximize consumer surplus by understanding and responding to customers' willingness to pay' aligns with the idea of being customer-centered. - 'Sets prices without regard to market demand or customer value' contradicts customer focus. - 'Focuses primarily on increasing production efficiency' relates more to internal operations than customer orientation. - 'Ignores consumer preferences in favor of standardized products' is the opposite of customer focus.