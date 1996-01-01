To reduce the variety of products offered to consumers
To decrease the company's ability to respond to changes in market demand
To increase consumer surplus by raising prices above willingness to pay
To ensure products are available to meet consumer demand when willingness to pay is high
Understand the role of inventory in a company's operations: Inventory consists of goods that a company holds to meet future demand.
Recognize that carrying inventory helps a company respond quickly to consumer demand fluctuations, ensuring products are available when customers want to buy them.
Analyze the options given: reducing product variety or decreasing responsiveness to market demand are generally not reasons to carry inventory, as inventory aims to improve responsiveness and availability.
Consider the concept of consumer surplus and pricing: carrying inventory does not directly increase consumer surplus by raising prices; instead, it focuses on availability and meeting demand.
Conclude that the primary reason a company carries inventory is to ensure products are available to meet consumer demand, especially when willingness to pay is high, preventing lost sales and improving customer satisfaction.
