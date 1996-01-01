Which of the following does NOT increase profit by improving quality?
A
Reducing defects to increase consumer satisfaction
B
Enhancing product features to match consumer preferences
C
Offering better customer service to raise perceived value
D
Increasing the price above consumers' willingness to pay
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of profit in microeconomics, which is the difference between total revenue and total cost. Improving quality can increase profit if it leads to higher revenue or lower costs.
Step 2: Analyze how reducing defects to increase consumer satisfaction can increase profit by potentially increasing demand and reducing costs related to returns or repairs.
Step 3: Consider how enhancing product features to match consumer preferences can increase profit by making the product more attractive, thus potentially increasing sales and allowing for a higher price.
Step 4: Evaluate how offering better customer service to raise perceived value can increase profit by improving customer loyalty and willingness to pay, which can increase revenue.
Step 5: Recognize that increasing the price above consumers' willingness to pay does NOT increase profit because it can reduce demand, leading to lower sales and potentially lower total revenue.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian